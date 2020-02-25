Deputy, suspect shot at Sumter County residence; update coming at 3 p.m.

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County deputy was hurt in a shooting while “executing a civil order” at a house in Dalzell on Tuesday morning, the sheriff said.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thomas Sumter Highway (U.S. 521). That’s just east of Shaw Air Force Base.
The deputy and a suspect were hurt in the shooting, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
Crews rushed the deputy who was shot to the hospital, but officials have not shared the deputy’s condition.
The suspect who was shot was also rushed to the hospital. That person’s condition hasn’t been shared, either.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement is expected to give an update on the shooting. Watch it live right here, on air and on the WIS News Facebook page.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is handling the investigation.
Officials have blocked off U.S. 521 near Four Bridges Road.
Some school bus routes could be delayed from Crestwood High, Oakland Primary, High Hills Elementary and Shaw Heights Elementary, officials with Sumter County Schools said.
Drivers should avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
