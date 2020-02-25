Deputies seek man wanted for questioning in Murrells Inlet car break-ins, stolen credit card case

Georgetown County deputies need help identifying a man wanted for questioning a car break-in and credit card theft case. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
February 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 6:15 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning in a car break-in and stolen credit card case.

Deputies believe this vehicle is connected to car break-ins and credit card theft in Georgetown County.
Deputies believe this vehicle is connected to car break-ins and credit card theft in Georgetown County. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said it’s part of an ongoing investigation into thefts from vehicles in Murrells Inlet and credit card fraud across Georgetown County.

Deputies also released a picture of a vehicle used in the crimes. It’s described as an unidentified dark sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is asked to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.

