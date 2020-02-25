Community members, county leaders set to discuss proposed housing development in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders and community members will gather Tuesday to address concerns about a proposed housing development in the Conway area.
Developer Forest Beverly with Beverly Homes plans to turn 129 acres of farm land along Four Mile Road into a residential community.
The former owner of the land, Don Waller, said the farm has been in his family over a century. He added that the land was sold to the Beverly family because he trusts them and they are family friends.
Ultimately, the developer is looking to bring around 200 homes to the area.
Right now, the property is zoned as Commercial Forest Agriculture, or CFA for short. It’s already had two readings regarding the request for rezoning, and it will have to go through one more.
Councilman Orton Bellamy said with the revised request, it will actually make the lots of each home larger than the initial request.
Jody Nyers is a committee member of Area 319, which works to preserve rural heritage. Nyers said she has some concerns about the development.
“Ultimately, we just what to know what’s going to happen when we take grass, dirt and mud and convert it to black top, concrete and cement," Nyers said. "Where will the water go? Not only are we concerned about development in our area, because we do like living in the country, we are really concerned with flooding concerns.”
Currently on the farm land, there are a few houses that will stay with the development.
Bellamy said the developer has an engineer attending the meeting. In addition, the county’s stormwater staff will also be in attendance to answer any questions the public may have.
The meeting is open to the public and begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bethany Bible Chapel on Four Mile Road.
