Attorney for Sidney, Tammy Moorer plans to file civil lawsuit soon; condemns investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The attorney for the couple convicted of kidnapping Heather Elvis said he plans to file a civil lawsuit soon.
Eric Poston, an attorney with Chalmers Poston Law Firm in Columbia, posted a 20-minute video, giving an update on where the civil lawsuit stands. Sidney and Tammy Moorer retained him more than a year ago.
The couple have both been found guilty of kidnapping Elvis, who disappeared in December 2013. Her body has never been found. The two are currently serving their 30-year prison sentences in the case.
Poston was expected to file the civil lawsuit in August but Sidney’s September retrial in the case put that on hold.
He said he has just finished reviewing 214 gigabytes of new evidence in the case and claims that it’s evidence that the solicitor’s office misplaced for the first three trials against the Moorers.
During the video, he condemns the investigation that was done on the case and says it’s time for the truth to come out. He also said that he believes the Moorers are innocent in the case.
Poston said that he will work on the lawsuit for the next couple of weeks but does not give a date on when the lawsuit will be filed.
In the video update, he doesn’t give details on who the lawsuit will be filed against or the claims that will be made. But in past interviews, Poston has said the lawsuit is expected to be filed against all law enforcement agencies involved in the case.
He claims there were so many violations, including what he called bad policing and investigating.
Poston has also said in the past there was a mob mentality against the Moorers before they were convicted.
