Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win new car

An 84-year-old woman won a new car after making a 94-foot putt during a basketball game at the University of Mississippi. (Source: Ole Miss Athletics/Twitter)
February 24, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 4:46 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - An 84-year-old woman is celebrating after she won a new car by sinking a putt across the entire length of the basketball court at the University of Mississippi.

Mary Ann Wakefield made the 94-foot putt during a promotional segment at Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Alabama.

The crowd erupted into applause and Wakfield flashed an astonished grin after she hit a golf ball that rolled from one end line to the other before dropping into a flag-marked hole.

Wakefield’s prize is a 2020 Nissan Altima.

