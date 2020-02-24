Warrants: Man held people at knifepoint during robbery at Myrtle Beach Chinese restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces several serious charges in connection with a robbery at a Chinese restaurant in Myrtle Beach.
Police were called Friday to an armed robbery at the China King on Highway 501.
During the investigation, police learned the suspect, identified as David Lee Cook, came into the restaurant through the back door with a bag concealing his right hand, stating that he had a gun and demanded money, according to arrest warrants.
“The defendant told the victims not to move, therefore, intending to lawfully seize, confine, and inhibit the victim to freely move,” the warrants state.
At one point, there was a scuffle between Cook and one of the victims and the bag came off the his hand and revealed a collapsible knife, police said. The warrants show one of the victims was cut several times and another victim was hit several times.
The warrants went on to state that the victims were able to detain Cook and officers took him into custody when they arrived on the scene.
Cook is charged with four counts of kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently at the J. Reuben Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.