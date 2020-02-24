‘This is not a funeral’: Prayer vigil held for teen seriously injured in Socastee Blvd. wreck

“This is not a funeral tonight,” a youth pastor said. “It’s just amazing. You don’t realize how much of an impact someone has until something comes and jars you a bit and I think you are all jarred. I think we’ve all gotten a little jarred and reminded and he doesn’t have a clue. Like think about that he’s waking up and he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on, like you have been at his behalf. Challenge us God, cause us to consider our days and ask for forgiveness.”