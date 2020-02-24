‘This is not a funeral’: Prayer vigil held for teen seriously injured in Socastee Blvd. wreck

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday night for a Grand Strand high school student seriously injured in a car wreck last week.
The student, who attends PALM Charter High School, is still in the intensive care unit fighting for his life.
Family and friends came together Sunday night at NewSpring Church to pray for the teen. His family has requested that his name not be released.
“This is not a funeral tonight,” a youth pastor said. “It’s just amazing. You don’t realize how much of an impact someone has until something comes and jars you a bit and I think you are all jarred. I think we’ve all gotten a little jarred and reminded and he doesn’t have a clue. Like think about that he’s waking up and he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on, like you have been at his behalf. Challenge us God, cause us to consider our days and ask for forgiveness.”
Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the two-vehicle wreck on Socastee Boulevard and Luttie Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
John Louis Sangastiano was booked Friday morning into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of felony DUI with great bodily injury. At an initial bond hearing Saturday, he was released on a $50,000 bond.
