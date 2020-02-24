Student Spotlight: Eighth grader at St. James Middle recognized for excellence inside, outside of classroom

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - This week, the Student Spotlight is on eighth grader Vinnie Coppola from St. James Middle School.
Coppola’s teacher recognized him for excelling inside and outside of the classroom.
“I do musical theater and we are doing “Beauty and the Beast” junior year and I tried out for Lumiere and I got my part and I am really excited about that," he said.
In addition to theater, Coppola takes place in band and chorus, and high academic classes of geometry and English one.
That’s not all. Coppola also enjoys swimming.
"I did swim lessons and my mom was a swimmer and I got into junior lifeguard and the people who ran junior lifeguard, they wanted me to join swim team. So I joined and I liked it and I just stayed there,” he said.
Coppola’s favorite part of being a student at SJMS are the teachers.
"They encourage you and they push you to do your best, and they want you to succeed to greatness,” he said.
Math is Coppola’s favorite subject. Last year, he focused on algebra One, while this year is all about geometry.
“I just think it challenges you and it’s easy for me,” he said.
As for his future career goals, Coppola wants to pursue the legal profession and become a lawyer.
"I find all of that fascinating,” he said.
