New housing development in Carolina Forest close to completion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Isle Cottages, a new housing development in the Carolina Forest area, is almost complete.
Isle Cottages is filled with single-family, detached homes for lease. The new development will be off Village Center Boulevard.
David Schwerd, the Horry County deputy director of planning and zoning, said these homes are smaller than your average home. However, they are not considered “tiny homes.”
The homes can range from as small as 500 square feet to around 1,000 square feet. The intent of the project is to build a community of more affordable-type homes aimed at a variety of age groups.
With its walkways, Isle Cottages is designed with easy access to stores and restaurants in the area.
Some people have already moved in, but the complex isn’t at capacity.
Randall Brown toured the apartment homes, and noted something that drew him in is the color of the homes.
“I was passing by and I saw the bright colors and the unique style of them homes. I was curious and stopped in to take a look," Brown said. "The developer looked like he put a lot of thought into it, to where you aren’t right next to someone in an apartment but you have your own personal space.”
Officials say there’s more of a demand for people who want to live closer in a more urbanized setting.
One woman who recently moved into the development said she’s been apartment hunting for a while, and this community was the best for her because of the style of the home.
The apartment homes range in prices from around $1,000 to nearly $2,000 per month depending on the size you lease.
