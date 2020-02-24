Man drove wrong way on S.C. 22 while intoxicated, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after driving on the wrong side of the road while intoxicated, according to troopers.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said there was a BOLO early Sunday morning for a wrong way impaired driver on S.C. 22.
Troopers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified as 37-year-old Ernest Smalls, Jr., according to Lee.
Smalls, Jr. was taken to the hospital for medical reasons after his arrest, Lee said. He added Smalls, Jr. is charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension and open container.
Online records show Smalls, Jr. was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
