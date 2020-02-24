Local leader weighs in on walkability of Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Revitalization, parking, and development have been hot topics for local leaders for years. But one factor might have been left out of those conversations.
"Walkability is a measure of how good it is to get around, and this has been a rural county for all its life,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught.
Horry County’s history as a rural area let the car dictate what types of development were put in place, Vaught added.
“When you do developments like Carolina Forest, they have this beautiful path alongside Carolina Forest Boulevard that they can walk from one end to another. It’s only on one side of the road right now, but it’s a single-lane road, and that’s very nice. But those people don’t use that as a way to get to shopping, or to the doctor, or anything like that. They use it for recreation," Vaught said.
Vaught adds that developers in recent years have done a good job reacting to people becoming more conscious about car dependability, as well as making sure new developments have sidewalks. He said while new residents might be used to being able to walk more places where they used to live, it is just not as feasible here. Because of this, Vaught said it’s not a main priority council is thinking of spending taxpayer money on.
Vaught believes it’s important to make sure places like grocery stores are accessible by walking for those in disadvantaged areas where not everyone may have a car.
The website Walk Score ranks apartments, homes, neighborhoods and cities based off of a variety of factors that make them walkable. These factors include sidewalks, a city center, mixed-use space and time it takes to walk places.
Many addresses in the Myrtle Beach area were ranked as “car dependent” by the website, meaning most errands require a car. The site did note, however, that Myrtle Beach has adequate infrastructure for traveling by bike.
