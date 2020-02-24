1 killed, 1 hurt in early morning shootout in Robeson County, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after the sheriff’s office said a shootout early Monday morning left one person dead and another injured.
Robeson County deputies responded to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Clint Drive, where they found two people shot.
Steven Ray Locklear, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim taken to the hospital was able to tell deputies that when he arrived home, four to five people with their faces covered got out of an SUV with guns and shots were exchanged.
During the shooting, Locklear and the other victim were shot. The remaining suspects left the location, according to the victim.
No arrests have been made in the case.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
