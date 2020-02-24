Horry County officials to assess damage from recent flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County officials said they are assessing damage to both residential and commercial structures to determine the impact of recent flooding.
According to a press release, the evaluation plays a role in acquiring state and federal financial assistance to assist the region’s disaster recovery efforts.
To ensure planning efforts are based on comprehensive data regarding storm and flood impacts, Horry County officials are requesting that citizens report their property damage information from the recent flood.
According to the release, the Property Damage Self-Reporting Tool allows owners and renters to inform the county of the location, owner, extent of damage, and status of the affected property.
The data and photos reported through the website will help the county to assess the comprehensive impact of recent flooding and to determine the best long-term recovery strategies for affected communities.
County officials said community members should be aware that additional crews, including damage assessment teams, will be in affected areas this week.
To report damage from the area’s recent flooding, click here.
