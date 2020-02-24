Horry County Democratic Party, GOP gear up for busy primary week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Local Democratic and Republican leaders are preparing for Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary.
The Horry County Elections Office is also off to a busy week.
“This is the most consequential election probably of our lifetime,” Horry County Democratic Party Chair Don Kohn said. “Maybe forever in the history of this country.”
Kohn said Saturday’s primary will offer voters a chance to right wrongs they believe are ruining the U.S.
“We’re not happy with the way the country’s going under the leadership of the current president, and we feel that change is necessary,” he said.
Several Democratic candidates will visit the Grand Strand, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Tom Steyer.
Meanwhile, the Horry County Elections Office also has a busy week ahead.
“What we’re doing now is getting the machines ready to be sent out to the precincts and all the equipment that goes with that,” Director of the Horry County Elections Office Sandy Martin said. “We’ll give out supplies to the clerks on Friday. We’re still doing poll manager training. We’ve got a couple of those this week. We’re voting people absentee. We’re getting laptops ready.”
Even though it’s Democratic primary week, the Horry County GOP also has a lot on their agenda as they’re launching their Victory 2020 headquarters.
“We will be quite busy as you can assume,” Horry County GOP Chair Dreama Perdue said.
Bernie Sanders is currently surging with multiple wins already. Joe Biden is also expected to perform well in South Carolina. However, Perdue said it doesn’t matter who wins the Democratic primary.
“Defeat is not a word that we’re using, because none of them can defeat the President,” Perdue said.
