FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers become widespread later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures increase along with the rain chances as we begin the new work week. We're waking up to a milder start across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Temperatures today will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s ahead of our incoming system. That system will bring the chance for isolated showers throughout the morning with better chances for the afternoon and evening hours. Keep this in mind for the evening commute home.
Showers will be likely as you are headed home from work today. The best chances of rain will be after sunset tonight and throughout the overnight hours.
The best chances of rain will continue through the early hours of Tuesday morning. Rain chances on Tuesday will be steady at times with even some brief periods of heavy rain possible. The best chance of rain will be for the first half of the day before becoming scattered by the afternoon hours. Even with the rain chances, temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 60s.
Lingering showers and mild temperatures will continue through Wednesday with a decreasing rain trend throughout the day. The best chances of rain will be Wednesday morning at 40% for the Grand Strand and 30% for the Pee Dee. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-upper 60s before we dry out and cool down.
Rainfall totals from Monday through Tuesday night of next week will likely reach .5 to 1 inch across most of the area.
By Thursday, dry weather returns along with another shot of cooler weather as afternoon readings drop into the lower 50s on Thursday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.