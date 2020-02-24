FIRST ALERT: Mild with periods of rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Periods of rain will continue through tonight with mild temperatures and showers lingering through midweek.
Steady light rain will overspread the region through the evening and continue at times through tonight. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain mild with overnight readings in the lower to middle 50s.
Periods of rain will remain likely through the Tuesday morning commute and a few heavier downpours will be possible as well. The rain will taper off to areas of drizzle by late morning and just a few sprinkles or a stray shower by Tuesday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 60s.
A chance of showers will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping into upper 50s.
Showers will be possible again on Wednesday, but primarily through the morning. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible by the afternoon. Southerly winds will help to warm temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70.
A cold front will drop through the area Wednesday night and usher in much cooler weather by the end of the week. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will drop into the lower 50s with overnight temperatures dropping into the 30s along with the risk of frost.
