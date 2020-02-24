Erica Parsons remembered on what would have been 22nd birthday

“There isn’t a day goes by that I don’t miss Erica, that I don’t think of Erica. Yes, some days are harder than others, like birthdays and holidays.” Parsons wrote. “I have lost a child to abuse. I have lost a family to abuse. So please people, pay attention...save a life, save a kid, save an adult, and by all means love them more and more. Hold your kids tighter, harder, longer, and better than ever.”