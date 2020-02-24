Deputies name second suspect charged in deadly Valentine’s Day shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have identified a second suspect accused in a deadly Valentine’s Day shooting in Florence County.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Kennedy Funderburk, Jr. was arrested on Feb. 22 in Milledgeville, Ga. and is charged with murder and first-degree burglary.
On Feb. 14, deputies responded to a call on Lindfield Circle and discovered the victim of an apparent homicide, the release stated.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Harold Morrison, 64, was killed inside the home.
Deputies allege Funderburk, Jr. entered Morrison’s home without permission and shot the 64-year-old multiple times.
Another man, Joseph Edward Foss, was also arrested Feb. 22 in Florence County in connection to the deadly shooting. He has been charged with murder and first-degree burglary.
According to deputies, Foss conspired with and accompanied Funderburk, Jr. when the homicide occurred. Foss reportedly drove Funderburk, Jr.'s vehicle from the scene.
Funderburk, Jr. is awaiting extradition back to Florence County.
Foss has been denied bond on his charges.
