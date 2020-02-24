Carolina True Crime: North Myrtle Beach investigators close Shawn Neal cold case

Shawn Neal
By Brad Dickerson | February 24, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 12:33 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach authorities announced they have closed the department’s only unsolved homicide.

On June 1, 1996, Shawn Neal was supposed to meet someone at the Windy Shores II Condominium complex on South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach. It would be the last time anyone would ever hear from the Leland, N.C. woman.

More than 20 years later, investigators have resolved the case.

In this episode of Carolina True Crime, WMBF News takes a look back at the evidence that led authorities to this case’s conclusion.

