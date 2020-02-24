Authorities look for person who stole chainsaw, tools from Santee Electric in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who reportedly broke into Santee Electric in Georgetown earlier this month.
According to a Facebook post from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in happened at Santee Electric, off West Virginia Road, on Feb. 16.
Investigators said the thief was wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark brown pants, and boots. He reportedly cut the chain-link fence around Santee Electric and stole a chainsaw and tools from company trucks.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 436-6085 or (843) 546-5102.
