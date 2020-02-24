Authorities look for person who stole chainsaw, tools from Santee Electric in Georgetown

Authorities are looking for the person who broke into the Santee Electric in Georgetown earlier this month. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | February 24, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 2:18 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who reportedly broke into Santee Electric in Georgetown earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in happened at Santee Electric, off West Virginia Road, on Feb. 16.

Investigators said the thief was wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark brown pants, and boots. He reportedly cut the chain-link fence around Santee Electric and stole a chainsaw and tools from company trucks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 436-6085 or (843) 546-5102.

