Where can you see the candidates for President as they cross S.C. this week?
By Adam Mintzer | February 23, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 1:45 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In anticipation of the South Carolina Democratic Primary on Saturday, many of the candidates vying for the presidency will be in our state.

Here is a full list of events across the Palmetto State where you can see or hear from the candidates themselves.

All times are for when the event starts and not when doors open.

This list will be updated throughout the week as new events are added or changes are made. If you are interested in attending any of these events please check the campaign’s websites for details.

Monday, February 24th

8:00 A.M Breakfast Meet and Greet with Tom Steyer

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island

10:30 A.M. Meet and Greet with Tom Steyer

1:30 P.M. Pete Buttigieg Joins Striking South Carolina McDonald’s Workers

McDonald’s, 230 Spring St, Charleston

4:30 P.M. Pete Buttigieg event in Charleston

Location TBD check campaign site for details

5:30 P.M. It's Our Time: Women with Warren Event with Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

The Cedar Room, 701 E Bay St No. 200 Charleston

7:15 P.M. Community Event with Joe Biden

College of Charleston, F. Mitchell Johnson Physical Education Center, 28 George Street, Charleston

7:30 P.M. First in the South Dinner

Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Dr, Charleston

8:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Michael Bloomberg

9:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Bernie Sanders

10:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Pete Buttigieg

Tuesday, February 25th

8:00 P.M. Democratic Debate in Charleston

Wednesday, February 26th

7:30 A.M. National Action Network South Carolina Ministers’ Breakfast with Joe Biden

Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 7396 Rivers Ave, North Charleston,

12:30 P.M. Orangeburg Get Out the Vote Event with Elizabeth Warren and John Legend

South Carolina State University, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg

11:30 A.M. Bernie Sanders Rally in North Charleston

Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston

2:15 P.M. Community Event with Joe Biden in Georgetown

Winyah Indigo Society Hall, 509 Prince Street, Georgetown,

3:00 P.M. Bernie Sanders Rally in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach, SCCharleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston

6:15 P.M. Charleston Get Out The Vote Event with Elizabeth Warren and John Legend

Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

8:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden

9:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Amy Klobuchar

10:00 P.M. CNN Presidential Town Hall with Elizabeth Warren

Thursday, February 27th

6:00 P.M.- Community Event with Joe Biden and Vivica A. Fox in Conway, SCCoastal Carolina University, Williams-Brice Building, 105 Independence Dr., Conway

7:30 P.M. Bernie Sanders Rally in Spartanburg

USC Upstate Health Education Complex, 300 N Campus Blvd. Spartanburg

Friday, February 28th

10:00 A.M. Community Event with Joe Biden in Sumter, SC

Mt. Zion Enrichment Center, 315 W Fulton St, Sumter

3:30 P.M. Bernie Sanders Get Out the Vote Rally in Columbia

South Carolina Statehouse (North Steps), 1100 Gervais St, Columbia

6:30 P.M. Community Event with Joe Biden

Wofford College, Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, 601 Cummings St, Spartanburg

7:00 P.M. Columbia Get-Out-the-Vote Town Hall with Pete Buttigieg

Location TBD check campaign site for details

7:00 P.M. Town Hall with Tulsi Gabbard

2730 Gordon St, North Charleston, SC

7:00 P.M. Keep America Great Rally with President Donald Trump

North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston

Saturday, February 29th

PRIMARY DAY

6:30 P.M. Primary Night Event with Jill and Joe Biden in Columbia, SC

Carolina Volleyball Center at the University of South Carolina, 1051 Blossom St, Columbia

If we missed an event you know about please email us at countonwis@wistv.com.

