South Carolina claims SEC regular-season championship

The Gamecocks trailed 13-10 after a pair of Kentucky free throws at the 5:26 minute mark of the opening frame. That's when junior forward LeLe Grissett checked in for Brea Beal, who happened to pick up her second foul of the contest. With Grissett in, the Gamecocks defense frustrated the Wildcats. Kentucky went without a made field goal for the final 5:57 of the quarter.