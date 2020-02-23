Man accused of assaulting waiter, walking out on tab by pair of Market Common businesses

40-year-old Michael Walden was arrested Saturday night and charged with 3rd degree assault and battery after police say he slapped an 810 Billiards and Bowling waiter on the ‘backside’. The City of Myrtle Beach police report says Walden was leaving a stall in the restroom of 810, when he greeted a waiter by cheering “Wooo! Let’s go, there are girls out there!" in excitement before hitting the waiter on the backside.