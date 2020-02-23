Man accused of assaulting waiter, walking out on tab by pair of Market Common businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man allegedly had quite the weekend at a pair of Market Common shops.
40-year-old Michael Walden was arrested Saturday night and charged with 3rd degree assault and battery after police say he slapped an 810 Billiards and Bowling waiter on the ‘backside’. The City of Myrtle Beach police report says Walden was leaving a stall in the restroom of 810, when he greeted a waiter by cheering “Wooo! Let’s go, there are girls out there!" in excitement before hitting the waiter on the backside.
The waiter tells police he told Walden “You don’t do that" and the pair left the restroom without incident.
Upon arriving on the scene around 8:19 p.m., the victim tells police he would like to press charges against Walden. The report continues to say, Walden told authorities he did not mean any intent by it sexually or to hurt the other male, it was just a friendly gesture to have a good time.
Walden was released on bond but is permanently banned from visiting the bar.
Just the next day, Walden reportedly walked out on his check at Nacho Hippo. According to a MBPD report, the Market Common resident was at the restaurant Saturday, telling staff how he was just arrested the night before for an assault at 810.
Staff called police around 10:00 p.m. after Walden reportedly walked out on his tab of $41.75. Employees told police he has done this before and they knew the 40-year-old personally, even adding they are friends on Facebook.
Police say warrants were issued for fraud.
