FIRST ALERT: Dry Sunday ahead of more rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies and slightly warmer weather today will transition to more rain chances to start the new work week.
More significant warming arrives today with thickening clouds by this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach into the upper 50s.
Early next week will bring yet another round of mild weather and increasing rain at times. Mainly light rain will develop across the area during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. Ahead of the rain, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60.
Tuesday will bring a better chance of steady rain at times and even some brief periods of heavy rain are possible. The best chance of rain will be through the first half of the day. Despite the rain, temperatures will climb well into the middle and upper 60s.
Lingering showers and mild temperatures will continue through Wednesday although with a gradual decreasing trend in rain chances.
Rainfall totals from Monday through Tuesday night of next week will likely reach .5 to 1 inch across most of the area.
By Thursday, dry weather returns along with another shot of cooler weather as afternoon readings drop into the lower 50s and overnight temperatures return to the 30s.
