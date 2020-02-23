Alleged Brunswick Co. bank robber caught in Myrtle Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - An alleged bank robber is being held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after Brunswick County deputies say he walked into the Cres Com Bank on Holden Beach Road and demanded money from the bank teller on Tuesday afternoon.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance images and offered a $1,000 reward for information that led to his arrest.
A spokeswoman says Myrtle Beach police arrested Raquaese Washington in connection to the crime.
He’s being held in Myrtle Beach and will be extradited back to face the charges in Brunswick County.
No weapon was displayed during the robbery and no one was hurt.
The spokeswoman said after the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, he fled from the bank in a silver passenger car.
It’s unclear how the suspect was identified and caught or whether anyone will receive the cash reward.
Spokeswoman Emily Flax writes, “We are grateful to the public for sharing the information and helping us get the word out. Great job by all units involved!”
