‘We’ve got to get a handle on this’: Flooding issues persist in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Horry County councilman said this week’s road closures is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to flooding issues.
“Well where do you put your priorities? Well, it just depends on what’s the hottest topic,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said.
He added that making progress on flooding is a priority for him. He said much of the county’s current focus on flooding, like the Horry County Resiliency Project, stems from what to do after water levels rise.
“We’ve got to start being more proactive rather than reactive on it" Vaught said.
He emphasized that just because he wants council to put a bigger emphasis on fixing flooding, he said it does not mean the county is letting other issues pass by.
“We’ve got basically three areas that we need to focus on, and we feel like stormwater, given the property damage, and the fact people are getting put out of their homes, it’s really a public safety issue, if you think about it that way, that needs to be at the top," Vaught said. “Obviously the flooding issue is an emergency kind of thing. But you also have the drug issues that we’re having in Horry County and property crimes and violence."
He said while they’re not going to forget about these other issues, flooding is holding the county back.
“We’ve got to get a handle on this because we’ve been told we’re several years behind,” Vaught said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.