‘We’ve got to get a handle on this’: Flooding issues persist in Horry County

“We’ve got basically three areas that we need to focus on, and we feel like stormwater, given the property damage, and the fact people are getting put out of their homes, it’s really a public safety issue, if you think about it that way, that needs to be at the top," Vaught said. “Obviously the flooding issue is an emergency kind of thing. But you also have the drug issues that we’re having in Horry County and property crimes and violence."