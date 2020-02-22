Two Robeson County men wanted on robbery, kidnapping charges, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are searching for two men who are wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges.
Johnathan Mack, 24, of Red Springs and Tamos Jones, 25, of Shannon are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
Authorities said the charges stem from a robbery that happened on Tuesday.
Deputies added that Mack faces first-degree murder charges in another case out of Robeson County, but is out on a $225,000 bond.
He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Dwayne Fairley in February 2018. He was later arrested in Maryland at his mother’s home.
Anyone with information on Mack or Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
