Two charged in connection with Valentine’s Day murder in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been charged in connection with a man’s murder that occurred on Valentine’s Day in Florence County.
Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes says the murder was at a home on Linfield Circle in the the Effingham area off of Alligator Road. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says Harold Morrison, 64, was killed inside his own home.
Barnes said authorities in Georgia arrested one of the suspects on Thursday near the Macon area. Barnes said at this time he does not have more information on the subject. Barnes says that man has not been extradited yet as he has to go before a judge there in order for that process to start.
Barnes also says a second subject, Joseph Edward Foss was arrested Friday in Florence County. Online jail records show he is charged with murder and burglary.
Barnes says more details on these men and this case will be available on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.