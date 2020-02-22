RocksForFaye: People across the world keep Faye Swetlik’s memory alive

One week since it’s founding, “Rocks for Faye” has reached people all across the U.S. and even in Europe. It’s also giving people a tangible way to grieve. “It was humbling to see that in the midst of tragedy and in the midst of something horrific and unimaginable that there’s still good in the world, and that there’s still good in people and that when tragedy happens, we can come together and try to figure out a way to get the joy out of a situation that way if it’s possible, "said Amber Corbett, a member of “Rocks for Faye.”