FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather ahead, rain chances slowly return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day filled with sunshine and cooler temperatures ends but there are some changes around the corner. Tonight will not be as cold but still chilly for the early morning risers tomorrow morning. Lows will drop into the lower 30s by tomorrow morning.
Warmer weather arrives with thickening clouds tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 50s with another dry day in store.
The dry weather will not last long unfortunately. Rain chances will return with warmer weather for the start of the work week. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain from the first system that works in. Rain will be the main story for the start of the week, especially during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday.
The steady rain returns to the forecast late Monday and into Tuesday with some brief periods of heavy rain possible. There does look to be a brief break sometime Tuesday before one last rain chance works in late Tuesday and into Wednesday. That system will bring another round of rain chances.
Rainfall totals from Monday-Wednesday will likely reach up to one inch. Isolated higher amounts will be possible.
