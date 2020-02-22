FIRST ALERT: Gradually turning warmer, looking ahead to more rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will gradually warm through early next week with another round of rain on the horizon.
Saturday morning was the coldest morning so far this winter with temperatures dropping all the way into the middle and upper 20s at the beach and lower 20s across the Pee Dee.
Temperatures will warm fairly quickly after sunrise today with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 50s under sunny skies. Winds will be much less gusty through the day.
Tonight will be clear and not as cold as last night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s by Sunday morning.
More significant warming arrives with thickening clouds on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will reach into the upper 50s.
Early next week will bring yet another round of mild weather and increasing rain. Mainly light rain will develop across the area during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. Ahead of the rain, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s.
Tuesday will bring a better chance of steady rain at times and even some brief periods of heavy rain are possible. Despite the rain, temperatures will climb well into the upper 60s.
Rainfall totals from Monday through Tuesday night of next week will likely reach 1 to 1.5 inches across most of the area.
