DETAILS: Bond set for suspects charged in connection to ‘brothel’ run out of Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Additional details are being released into an ongoing investigation of an alleged brothel being run out of a Myrtle Beach area strip club. During an initial court appearance, seven suspects appeared in handcuffs and stood before a judge after police served search warrants at Derriere’s Gentleman’s Club Friday.
“We will not tolerate this in our city,” began Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock. MBPD says the investigation began following a shooting inside the club on New Year’s Day.66-year-old David Joseph Bean and 41-year-old Jacey Lynne Birch are accused of not alerting police to the incident and attempting to clean up the scene of the shooting.
“This business was openly operating as a brothel, while encouraging and facilitating prostitution," Prock continued. Police say the preliminary investigation into the alleged prostitution yielded hundreds of documented sex acts.
Judge Scott Long determined none of the seven suspects were of a legitimate flight risk and issued personal recognizance bonds of $464 per count for each suspect.
The group is scheduled to make their next court appearance on August 18 at 5 p.m.
