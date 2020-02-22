Crime lab returns to Colorado home of missing 11-year-old Loris native

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (WMBF) – The search continues for missing a missing 11-year-old Colorado boy who has ties to Horry County.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the Metro Crime Lab returned on Friday to Gannon Stauch’s home as part of the ongoing investigation into the little boy’s disappearance.
Authorities have told our sister station KKTV that the community can expect to see the crime lab at the home from time to time during the search.
He has not been seen since Jan. 27. His stepmother told authorities that he went to go play at a friend’s house down the street that afternoon, but never returned.
Gannon was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in the area, including his mother and grandparents.
The sheriff’s office said it has received 718 tips to date, which include possible sightings, search suggestions and suspicious activity.
Anyone with information that could help the case is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.
