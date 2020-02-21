Two more artists added to 2020 CCMF lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest lineup continues to grow!
Country artists Teddy Robb and Larry Fleet were added to the festival Friday morning, according to a tweet from CCMF.
Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headliners.
Other artists set to perform include:
- Matt Stell
- Michael Ray
- Riley Green
- Joe Diffie
- Jon Pardi
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Chris Janson
- Ashley McBryde
- Maddie & Tae
- Parmalee & Blanco Brown
- Laine Hardy
The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.
