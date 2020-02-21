Two more artists added to 2020 CCMF lineup

Two more artists added to 2020 CCMF lineup
Concert-goers attending the 2018 CCMF
By WMBF News Staff | February 21, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 8:29 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest lineup continues to grow!

Country artists Teddy Robb and Larry Fleet were added to the festival Friday morning, according to a tweet from CCMF.

Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headliners.

Other artists set to perform include:

  • Matt Stell
  • Michael Ray
  • Riley Green
  • Joe Diffie
  • Jon Pardi
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Chris Janson
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maddie & Tae
  • Parmalee & Blanco Brown
  • Laine Hardy

The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.