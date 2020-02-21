TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer overturns on Irby Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in Florence.
Troopers were called around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to the scene on South Irby Street and East Branford Road, where the big rig flipped on its side across the median.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said no one was injured in the crash.
He said the tractor-trailer was heading into Florence when it went through the media and overturned.
Collins said that traffic is moving in both directions but may be a little slow while crews work to remove the 18-wheeler.
He could not say if the crash was weather-related.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.