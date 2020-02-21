Suspect Search: One suspect charged with stealing items money can’t replace

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police hope the public can help them find a man accused of stealing pieces of jewelry that hold a deep meaning to the victims.
Horry County police are looking for Fredrick Wayne Patterson.
Authorities were called in December to Burcale Road in reference to a grand larceny complaint.
The victim said she had her wedding rings sitting on her dresser in her bedroom. She said when she went to class that morning she saw the rings. But when she returned home, they were gone.
While she was away, she said her husband had some employees at the home to help him install hardwood floors in the apartment. He said the employees were briefly left alone in the apartment while he ran out to get some supplies. When the husband discovered the rings were missing, he questioned the workers and they denied having any knowledge of them.
The rings were 18 karat white gold and the engagement ring had diamond clusters. The rings were valued at $3,000.
Patterson is charged with grand larceny more than $2,000. He’s 50 years old with a last known address of Old Magnolia Drive in Conway.
Horry County police are also looking for Joseph Daniel Alford.
Police said late last month they responded to a burglary on Oak Lawn Drive in Galivants Ferry.
The victim said he was tipped off that someone made a phone call from inside the victim’s shop. When the victim entered his shop to investigate he noticed many items were missing, including two big-screen TVs, a sound system, chain saws and various tools.
The victim said the shop can be entered by using an electronic keypad for the garage door and that Alford had the code.
Alford is charged with burglary in the third degree. He’s 38 years old with a last known address of Joyner Swamp Road in Galivants Ferry.
