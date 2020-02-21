Shots fired investigation underway after rollover crash in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting and crash Friday afternoon in Laurinburg.
Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Covington Street for a rollover crash with shots fired.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a silver in color Mazda that had hit a power pole and flipped onto its roof.
They said three females and one male were inside the car. One of those female passengers had a gunshot wound in her leg, according to police.
The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment. All other occupants of the car were not hurt and refused medical treatment.
Electrical crews were also brought out to restore power in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
