SCDOT crews monitor, prep Pee Dee roads as winter weather moves through Carolinas

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Department of Transportation crews prepped the roads throughout the Pee Dee to make sure they were safe for drivers Friday morning.
The SCDOT put salt and sand on the roads where they focused on spots that can easily freeze, like bridges and overpasses.
Kyle Berry with the SCDOT said winter weather preparations are different in the south compared to those who are used to this kind of weather up north.
“South Carolina, we just don’t have the equipment and the know-how that you would in the states that experience a lot of winter weather, so a lot of it is that we have to plan ahead,” Berry said.
He also added that the system brought rain to South Carolina and snow to North Carolina has been tricky.
“We’re right on that line where we’re not quite sure. So we’re kind of in a wait and see mode,” Berry said. “We don’t anticipate any big issues, maybe some patchy ice, bridges and overpasses may ‘popsicle’ or freeze over.”
But Robert Covington, who is visiting from the area, said this kind of winter weather is nothing compared to what he’s been through.
“I just came from Marquette, Michigan where we get 380 inches of snow a year,” Covington said.
The SCDOT asks people that if they have to travel on the roads overnight then to drive carefully and move into the opposite lane if you see DOT crews working on the roadways.
The agency also said it will have extra DOT assistance trucks on the road to respond to accidents and stalled cars on Friday morning.
