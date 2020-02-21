S.C. lawmakers want to create disaster relief fund

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawmakers at the State House want to create a disaster relief fund to help the state recover faster from situations like flooding, hurricanes and even ice storms.
The House Ways and Means Committee voted Thursday to add a natural disaster resiliency reserve fund to the budget proposal. That proposal is headed to the House floor along with the rest of the budget.
Budget writers want to put $50 million into the fund. If that becomes reality, the next time a natural disater happens in South Carolina, financial help from the state could arrive sooner rather than later.
The fund could be used to cover damages related to floods, storms or any other natural disasters before federal help arrives.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith, a Republican from Sumter, says the state has had to allocate money in its budget for FEMA matches the last four years.
"We felt it was necessary that we make preparations," Smith said. "If we have another event and are in a downturn in the economy and we can't apply our FEMA match, the state of South Carolina would be a catastrophic stage."
The reserve money would also be used to fund statewide resilience planning.
“Someone said today the problems just keep getting exacerbated as more and more natural disasters occur,” Smith said. “We need to take some steps to help mitigate some of that.”
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford of Richland County believes having a fund is a good idea.
"If we are out of session and can't allocate funds right away," Rutherford said. "This is the beginning of that process. This is a recognition to everyone in our state that we are in the midst of climate change and we have to be prepared for this financially."
Lawmakers say they will also look into creating a chief resiliency officer position.
The full House will take up the proposal and the full $10 billion spending plan in March.
