Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors find expired food at two Myrtle Beach restaurants

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control found uncovered food stored improperly at one Myrtle Beach restaurant and expired food at another.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with King Kong Sushi Bar and Grill at 2120 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found ready-to-eat foods that were held for more than 24 hours, without prep or discard dates including breaded chicken strips. They also saw Gyoza and baked mussels with discard dates of February 10.
Health crews said seasoned rice and sushi rice in the kitchen were also observed without correct dates and times.
A bowl of spicy tuna was found by inspectors stored down on cooked shrimp used in sushi rolls. Shrimp was not covered so there was no barrier. Cases of food were found stored on the freezer floor and tea urns were not covered, according to the inspection report.
Health crews found knives used to cut sushi rolls being stored and dipped in ice water.
Single service items were not being stored inverted and a case of take-out containers was being stored on the floor in dry storage, the inspection report states.
Inspectors gave King Kong Sushi Bar and Grill an 88 out of 100.
Next up is Harry The Hats at 351 Lake Arrowhead Road in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors saw improper reheating procedures for the taco meat.
Health crews also found buffalo chicken dip dated February 7 in the walk-in cooler.
Crews also noted unclean surfaces of the walk-in cooler floor, walls and ceiling.
Inspectors gave Harry The Hats an 88 out of 100.
How about a perfect score double play this week. Raves Restaurant at 799 HIghway 17 South Business in Surfside Beach and Seaside Cafe at 100 North Beach Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach Each performed flawlessly. Congratulations to both of you.
