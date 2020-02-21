Report: Victim in Conway shooting now faces weapons charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who was injured in a Conway shooting last week has now been charged in connection to the case, according to police.
Online records show Varnell Andrew Langston, 35, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a pistol by unlawful person and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
On Feb. 12, officers responded to the area of U.S. 378 and Rhue Street for a person shot, according to a Conway police report.
Langston allegedly pulled a gun on two people following an argument at Shree Mini Mart on Wright Boulevard.
The report states that Langston, who is a convicted felon, was shot after pulling the gun.
Another man, 19-year-old Deangelo Vereen-Price, is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to the shooting.
Police said Langston was arrested Thursday after receiving treatment at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Langston is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.