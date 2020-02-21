Public memorial service for Faye Swetlik set for Friday night

CAYCE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) - A public memorial service for 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik will take place Friday night.
According to a press release, the service will start at 7 p.m., at the Trinity Baptist Church Worship Center in Cayce.
Swetlik’s family wants everyone to wear bright colors, especially pink and purple, to honor Faye's bright and bubbly spirit.
The memorial service will be carried on the WMBF News website, news app, and Facebook page. Mobile app users can watch the service here.
The 6-year-old went missing Feb. 10 while playing in her front yard. Her body was found three days later in a wooded area of the Churchill Heights neighborhood where she lived with her mother.
Swetlik’s body was discovered Feb. 13, shortly before police also discovered the body of 30-year-old, Coty Taylor, Faye’s neighbor and the man authorities say is responsible for abducting and killing the child, who died of suffocation.
According to authorities, Taylor committed suicide.
