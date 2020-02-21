One facing DUI charge following Socastee Blvd. crash that seriously injured two, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One man was charged Friday in connection with a serious crash that happened Wednesday night along Socastee Boulevard.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said John Louis Sangastiano was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
Online jail records state Sangastiano, 34, was booked at 10:41 a.m. Friday.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the SCHP were called to the two-vehicle wreck on Socastee Boulevard and Luttie Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lee previously said a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling south on S.C. 707 while a Mazda 6 was traveling north on S.C. 707.
The Mazda 6 attempted to make a left turn on Luttie Road when the vehicle was struck by the Nissan Pathfinder, according to Lee.
He said Friday that Sangastiano was the driver of the Nissan Pathfinder.
Officials said two people were seriously injured in the crash. According to Lee, the suspect was taken from the hospital to J. Reuben Long.
Lee added the second person who was injured remains in the hospital as of 11 a.m. Friday.
