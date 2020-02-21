New jobs coming to Florence County after beverage manufacturer invests $70 million

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A beverage manufacturer is expected to bring dozens of new jobs to Florence County.
According to a press release from the Governor’s office, a $70 million investment by Niagara Bottling is projected to create 70 new jobs over the next five years.
Niagara Bottling, which manufactures a variety of bottled water and beverage products, is constructing a facility at Pee Dee Touchstone Energy Commerce Park in Florence.
“When a company like Niagara Bottling decides to invest in South Carolina and our citizens, it signals to the world that South Carolina is open for business. This $70 million investment is a real reason to celebrate in Florence County and throughout South Carolina,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2021.
