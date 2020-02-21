Many residents excited for more stoplights to be added to Carolina Forest Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people who live in Carolina Forest are excited about plans for additional stoplights at Carolina Forest Boulevard once the widening project is complete.
The announcement of four new stoplights - on top of the two already planned - was made earlier this week.
Carolina Forest Boulevard’s initial design called for additional traffic signals near Southgate and at Farmers Rest Drive. The latest plan still includes those two lights, as well as four other signals and pedestrian crosswalks: at Avalon, at Plantation Lakes and at both Stafford Drives.
The Stafford Drive intersection near the Carolina Forest Recreation Center will be aligned so travelers can cross the boulevard from the rec center to a proposed shopping center on the western side of the road.
“It is very necessary for the safety of everyone,” Tedd Heckathorn said of the traffic lights.
Heckathorn lives in Avalon. He said it’s tough to get out of his own neighborhood sometimes.
“In the evening and early morning, to get out is very difficult,” he said. “School buses, trucks, and especially with the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard, it is very difficult and dangerous at times.”
Safety is a huge concern for Heckathorn.
“There are a number of accidents,” he said. “I won’t say every day, but quite a few times a week you’ll see fender benders out there.”
Along with the announcement of the additional traffic lights this week came the announcement of a multi-use path for both sides of the boulevard. The original plan only called for one.
The new path is good news for Plantation Lakes resident Jose Burgos.
“Normal walking areas don’t seem to be a thing around here,” Burgos said. “Walking on both sides would be great. There are people that do walk and don’t drive. I think it’s important to try to cater to everybody in the same sense.”
The timeline for completion is summer 2021, which might seem far away, but for Burgos, it’ll be worth the wait.
“That’s something that you don’t want them to rush,” he said. “Whenever something’s rushed, you have a tendency for things to not come out right.”
