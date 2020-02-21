Judge sets $1 million bonds for drug trafficking suspects in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A judge gave two suspects a hefty bond after they were arrested on drug trafficking charges.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Thursday at a home on Meza Drive near Shannon.
Authorities said during the search they seized cocaine, oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, marijuana, two guns, two vehicles and $2,100 in cash.
Derek Carter, 40, and Shenelle Jacobs, 33, were arrested and face several charges including trafficking cocaine, trafficking opioids and maintaining a drug dwelling.
The judge set a $1 million bond for both suspects.
Anyone with additional information or any information about drug activity in Robeson county is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
