Horry County police identify suspect in Bucksport death investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police confirmed on Friday that authorities have identified a suspect connected to a death investigation in Bucksport.
Officers were called Feb. 14 to the 1200 block of Bucksport Road, near Mishoe Road. Officials with the Horry County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Matthew Frazier died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.
Police said that the suspect in the case was located, but there will be no charges in the case because that person is now deceased.
HCPD has not released the name of the suspect.
Officials added that there is no threat to the community.
The case remains under investigation.
