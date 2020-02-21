Horry County firefighters testing battery-powered road flares

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County firefighters are testing a new device to help keep traffic moving around emergencies and protect first responders.
According to a post on Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, crews are field-testing new battery-powered road flares.
Fire officials note the flares follow the portable speed bumps that were rolled out across the county in 2019. Those devices are deployed on the road while first responders work a crash, thereby slowing traffic to a crawl.
The goal with the flares is to provide firefighters with another tool to keep traffic flowing and first responders safe as they respond to an emergency.
“If you see bright, flashing lights – on apparatus or on the ground – that absolutely means slow down and be cautious!” the post stated.
