FIRST ALERT: Rain and flurries lead to wind, coldest night of the season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The storm system responsible for the heavy rain and light snow will leave clearing skies, cold temperatures and windy weather behind.
Many areas saw the rain transition to light snow and sleet overnight, but no accumulations or road issues are expected through the morning commute.
Skies will quickly clear around sunrise with temperatures this morning in the lower to middle 30s. Winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will knock the wind chill into the middle 20s through much of the mid morning hours.
This afternoon will be sunny but cold as temperatures struggle into the lower 40s. Winds will remain gusty with wind chills hovering near the freezing mark all afternoon.
As winds ease up tonight, temperatures will drop to near the coldest levels so far this winter. Inland areas will see readings drop into the lower and middle 20s with upper 20s all the way down to the beaches. Many early budding flowers have sprouted from the warm winter and will need protection overnight.
Saturday will see a bit of a warm up with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 50s.
By Sunday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s.
Next week will see the warming continue as temperatures reach the 60s, however the warming trend will be accompanied by more rain chances returning as early as Monday.
