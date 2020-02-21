FIRST ALERT: Coldest night of the season ahead, sunshine continues for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine is back in the forecast and will remain in the area through the weekend. As the clouds have cleared out, we will prepare for the coldest night of the season here in Myrtle Beach and Florence.
Winds will ease up tonight as the temperatures drop down into the mid-upper 20s. Inland locations will see readings drop into the lower and middle 20s with the upper 20s all the way down to the beaches. You would have to go back to Jan. 21 to find a temperature this cold for the Grand Strand. That’s when we hit a low of 28 degrees in North Myrtle Beach. Florence hit a low of 27 degrees that night, just to put it into perspective. Many early budding flowers have sprouted from the warm winter and will need protection overnight.
As we head into the weekend, it will be a cold start to Saturday. Look for wind chills to be in the lower 20s for the beaches Saturday morning and the mid-upper teens for the Pee Dee. By the afternoon hours, highs will manage to climb back into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will be warmer with highs back in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies. Clouds slowly work in late Sunday ahead of our next system.
Next week will see the warming continue as temperatures reach the 60s. However, the warming trend will be accompanied by more rain chances returning as early as Monday.
