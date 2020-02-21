FIRST ALERT: Coldest night of the season ahead, sunshine continues for the weekend

Winds will ease up tonight as the temperatures drop down into the mid-upper 20s. Inland locations will see readings drop into the lower and middle 20s with the upper 20s all the way down to the beaches. You would have to go back to Jan. 21 to find a temperature this cold for the Grand Strand. That’s when we hit a low of 28 degrees in North Myrtle Beach. Florence hit a low of 27 degrees that night, just to put it into perspective. Many early budding flowers have sprouted from the warm winter and will need protection overnight.